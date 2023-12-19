Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $109.10 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,766 shares of company stock worth $371,084 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

