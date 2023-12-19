AECOM (NYSE:ACM) CEO Troy Rudd Sells 25,000 Shares

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AECOM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in AECOM by 90.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 7.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $5,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

