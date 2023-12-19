Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

