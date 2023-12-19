Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Down 2%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.63 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12). 1,350,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,048,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
