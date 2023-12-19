Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AIN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

AIN opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $86,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

