Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,008.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,856,904 shares of company stock worth $457,742,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

