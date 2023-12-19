Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 76.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 603,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pure Cycle by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 249,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pure Cycle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCYO. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Pure Cycle Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $255.35 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.