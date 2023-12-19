Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $431,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 54.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,475 shares of company stock worth $5,088,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.25 and a twelve month high of $196.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.28.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

