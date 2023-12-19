Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.65.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

