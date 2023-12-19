Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 16,000 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

HCM opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.