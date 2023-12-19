Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 3,616 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Mizuho cut their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.