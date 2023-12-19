AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $30.13. 17,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.71% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

