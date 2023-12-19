Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 45,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

