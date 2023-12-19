Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 108,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

