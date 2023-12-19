Alteryx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 15,248 call options on the company. This is an increase of 172% compared to the typical volume of 5,616 call options.

NYSE AYX opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 165.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

