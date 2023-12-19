Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,349.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 36,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 567,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,177,000 after buying an additional 56,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.23.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $154.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

