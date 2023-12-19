Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $154.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average of $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

