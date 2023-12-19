American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $205.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Express traded as high as $182.15 and last traded at $181.96, with a volume of 243556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.51.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 25,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

