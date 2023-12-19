American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ARL opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 72.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

