Analysts Offer Predictions for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOA. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
NOA stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $145.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.85 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,882,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 423,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,728,424,000 after buying an additional 309,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
