Analysts Offer Predictions for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOA. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $145.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.85 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,882,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 423,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,728,424,000 after buying an additional 309,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.