Analysts Set ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.17. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 461,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 123,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.