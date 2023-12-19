Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $104.13

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $237,859,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.