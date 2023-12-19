Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Target Price at C$203.31

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$203.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$147.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$166.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$181.24. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8014113 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

