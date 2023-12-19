Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Target Price at GBX 242.86

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKSGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.86 ($3.07).

A number of research firms recently commented on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.49) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($77,585.35). In related news, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($156,190.72). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($77,585.35). In the last three months, insiders have bought 50,193 shares of company stock worth $12,394,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.0 %

LON:MKS opened at GBX 261.60 ($3.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 116.80 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 268.80 ($3.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.