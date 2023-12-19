Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Target Price at GBX 242.86

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.86 ($3.07).

A number of research firms recently commented on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.49) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($77,585.35). In related news, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($156,190.72). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($77,585.35). In the last three months, insiders have bought 50,193 shares of company stock worth $12,394,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 261.60 ($3.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 116.80 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 268.80 ($3.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

