Analysts Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target at $16.92

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

ONB opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

