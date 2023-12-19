Analysts Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Price Target at $9.14

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

STEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

STEM opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Stem has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Stem will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 2,662,438 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stem by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

