Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $86.93

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE THC opened at $74.93 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,580,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 768,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 491,191 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

