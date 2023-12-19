Analysts Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $88.22

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.22.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Timken Stock Down 0.3 %

TKR opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Timken by 91.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Timken by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

