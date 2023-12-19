Analysts Set Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Target Price at $22.14

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

VSTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vestis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vestis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Vestis Trading Up 1.0 %

Vestis Announces Dividend

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72. Vestis has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,250 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at $2,412,000.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

Featured Stories

