Analyzing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) & Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) and Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OGE Energy and Hydro One’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $3.38 billion 2.10 $665.70 million $2.08 17.01 Hydro One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hydro One.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 14.86% 9.47% 3.31% Hydro One N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares OGE Energy and Hydro One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for OGE Energy and Hydro One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Hydro One 0 1 0 0 2.00

OGE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $35.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.63%. Hydro One has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Hydro One’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hydro One is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Hydro One on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 889,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

