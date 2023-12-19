Analyzing Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) and Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and Sky Resort International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.48 billion 1.75 $84.72 million N/A N/A Sky Resort International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Resort International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Sky Resort International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Savers Value Village and Sky Resort International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 70.31%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Sky Resort International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.0% of Sky Resort International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Sky Resort International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% Sky Resort International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Sky Resort International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Sky Resort International

Sky Resort International Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to seek and identify a business opportunity. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, marketing, operation, and service of computerized minibars in the hospitality industry. The company was formerly known as Gold Billion Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Sky Resort International Limited in December 2017. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. Sky Resort International Limited is a subsidiary of Richcorp Holdings Ltd.

