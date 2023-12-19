Analyzing Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) and Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 22.40% 10.80% 6.37% Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers and Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S.

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $1.44 billion 1.52 $566.00 million $2.16 9.82 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S N/A N/A N/A C($3.17) -14.18

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

(Get Free Report)

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties. The Freight Services & Trading segment engages in the transportation of bulk commodities, such as grain, coal, iron ore, and sugar; and fuel oil and refined oil products, as well as charters vessels from third parties or from Assets & Logistics at market rates. The company operates 329 dry cargo vessels; and 128 product tanker vessels. Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.