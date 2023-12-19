Analyzing WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) & Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) and WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and WELL Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare -18.56% -70.08% -1.98% WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and WELL Health Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare $1.79 billion 0.25 -$662.03 million ($1.86) -1.25 WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

WELL Health Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare and WELL Health Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 3 2 0 0 1.40 WELL Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $1.78, suggesting a potential downside of 23.28%. WELL Health Technologies has a consensus target price of C$9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 217.17%. Given WELL Health Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WELL Health Technologies is more favorable than Aveanna Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WELL Health Technologies beats Aveanna Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About WELL Health Technologies

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services. The company also operates OSCAR Pro, an electronic medical records platform; telehealth platforms, including Tia Health, VirtualClinic+, VirtuelMed, Adracare, and Circle Medical; Apps.health, a digital health app marketplace; billing and revenue cycle management solutions for billing and back-office services comprising billing-as-a-service outsourcing services to doctors; and cybersecurity protection and patient data privacy solutions. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 90 clinics across Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc. and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.