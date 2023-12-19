Ann F. Hackett Sells 3,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COF opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

