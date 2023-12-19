Apella Capital LLC Buys 177 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

