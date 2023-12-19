Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average is $183.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

