Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 10.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.67. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

