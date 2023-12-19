Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Activest Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.67.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

