Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Doliver Advisors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 39.0% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after acquiring an additional 228,129 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 59.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 100,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 21,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 414,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.67. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

