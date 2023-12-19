Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 414,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 245,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

