Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average is $183.67. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.