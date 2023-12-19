Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

