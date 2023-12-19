Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 74,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.67. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

