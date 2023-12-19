Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading 4.4% Higher

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.01. 4,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

