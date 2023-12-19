Argonaut Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of AR opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$367.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.60 million during the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a negative net margin of 46.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.