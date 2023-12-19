Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 4,675 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,675 ($59.12).
AHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.53) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.78) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.56) to GBX 5,300 ($67.03) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.68) to GBX 5,800 ($73.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,657.81%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
