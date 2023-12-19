Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $468,116.95.

On Friday, November 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $458,975.40.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20.

On Friday, October 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $228.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

