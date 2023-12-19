Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Stock Price Down 2%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.24. 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.