Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 492.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.67 ($6.23).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.40) price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 529 ($6.69) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

LON:BAB opened at GBX 394 ($4.98) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 398.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,566.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 433 ($5.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

