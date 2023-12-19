Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 6,626 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.58 and a 200-day moving average of $340.36.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

